 

Queen Camilla gives new update on King Charles cancer treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla also hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Creative Industries

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Queen Camilla has shared new update on King Charles cancer treatment as she attended a garden party at Lamb House, Rye.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed Queen Camilla’s remarks about King Charles health.

Queen Camilla says the King is ‘getting better.’

Rebecca tweeted, “The Queen revealed today that the King is ‘getting better’ before joking: ‘Well, he would be if he behaved himself.’”

The royal expert further said Camilla was chatting to guests at a garden party at Lamb House, Rye.

The king has been packing in engagements this week now doctors have okayed more public duties, she further disclosed.

Earlier, the Queen surprised guests at the opening session of Charleston Festival 2024, as she joined Joseph Coelho on stage for a conversation about the power of reading and the books they loved as children.

The Queen shared major update on King Charles cancer treatment a day after she and the monarch hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Creative Industries.

The event, hosted in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, saw 4,000 guests from the worlds of art, heritage, film, broadcasting and fashion enjoy tea and cake on the palace lawn.

