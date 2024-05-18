 

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set to get engaged 'sooner than later'

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement is coming sooner than later according to sources.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the source close to the couple, their loved ones anticipate an imminent proposal.

"Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match, and there's no question about that," the source told the outlet.

The Lover hitmaker and Gigi Hadid, long-time friends, are now sharing the experience of love alongside their respective partners.

Taylor, Travis, Hadid and Bradley Cooper reportedly enjoy spending time together and have formed a strong bond over shared interests.

The source shared, "Taylor, Travis, Gigi, and Bradley have a blast when they get together. They appreciate that they can all be themselves around each other and enjoy double dating and spending time with each other."

"Taylor and Gigi have always been extremely close, but being in love simultaneously and having these similar and shared experiences has been so much fun for them," they added.

