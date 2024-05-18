King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning

King Charles is all set to attend Trooping the Colour next month amid warning from anti-monarchy group and his cancer battle, however, the monarch is expected to break the tradition of riding on horseback.



The Times quoted a source as claiming, “The King is most likely to be taking part in Trooping via carriage this year but a final decision is yet to be made.”

The report further claims as the King’s cancer treatment continues, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said that “forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary” to accommodate the monarch’s continued recovery.

Prince William and Harry’s father became the first monarch to appear on horseback for the Trooping the Colour last June.



Charles late mother Queen Elizabeth II last rode out for the parade in 1986.

The outlet further reported that the incident involving a fidgeting horse during last year’s event appears to have done little to persuade courtiers to convince King Charles to ride on horseback again this year.

Meanwhile, the anti-monarchy group Republic has warned that the group will be protesting at Trooping the Colour on the 15th June in London.