 

King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning

King Charles became the first monarch to appear on horseback for the Trooping the Colour last June

By
Web Desk

May 18, 2024

King Charles Trooping the Colour plans laid bare amid warning

King Charles is all set to attend Trooping the Colour next month amid warning from anti-monarchy group and his cancer battle, however, the monarch is expected to break the tradition of riding on horseback.

The Times quoted a source as claiming, “The King is most likely to be taking part in Trooping via carriage this year but a final decision is yet to be made.”

The report further claims as the King’s cancer treatment continues, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said that “forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary” to accommodate the monarch’s continued recovery.

Prince William and Harry’s father became the first monarch to appear on horseback for the Trooping the Colour last June.

Charles late mother Queen Elizabeth II last rode out for the parade in 1986.

The outlet further reported that the incident involving a fidgeting horse during last year’s event appears to have done little to persuade courtiers to convince King Charles to ride on horseback again this year.

Meanwhile, the anti-monarchy group Republic has warned that the group will be protesting at Trooping the Colour on the 15th June in London.

King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury video
King Charles ‘filmsy excuses' for snubbing Harry reveal his fury
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco talks about 'easiest' girlfriend Selena Gomez
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Psychic makes new predictions about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle foreign tours ‘dangerous' for monarchy
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Anti-monarchy group adds to King Charles worries with latest announcement
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family video
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take big step to avoid split in royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to regain King Charles' favour
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
King Charles, Prince William's latest decision leaves Kate Middleton fans concerned
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour video
Buckingham Palace makes first major announcement after Meghan Markle, Harry's Nigeria tour
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Royal family's tensions escalate as Harry, Meghan pursue international tours
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne hosts key historic annual event at Buckingham Palace