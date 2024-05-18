Will Smith gets candid on making ‘I Am Legend 2' with Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith will co-star in 'I Am Legend 2’ with Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith is dishing on the upcoming sequel to I Am Legend he’s making with Michael B. Jordan.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the highly anticipated sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic film, Smith, 55, revealed that he and Michael B. Jordan "had a couple weeks together about a month ago."

"I think it's looking good," he added. "[We have some] really solid ideas... I think we're going to make it on screen together. That dude is the truth, so I would love to do that."

Smith has previously revealed that I Am Legend “was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea."

The original 2007 hit was based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. Smith starred as scientist Robert Neville, who was the lone survivor after the world got struck by a disease that made humans turn into zombie-like creatures.

News about the sequel first broke out in March 2022, with the Bad Boys star confirming it on his Instagram. He shared the picture of a desert and tagged Jordan in it.

Regarding the plot of the new movie, screenwriter Akiva Goldsman told Deadline that it "will start a few decades later than the first."

"I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-, 30-year lapse," he added.

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York," Goldsman said, adding that "the possibilities are endless."