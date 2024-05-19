Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to ‘take things with care' after Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for bigger and better things after successful trip to Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have began the year with new ventures and brand revamps, are hoping for a soaring future.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Mirror: "The Sussexes celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday. After their successful three day trip to Nigeria, which, though private, was much like a royal tour, things could be looking up for them if they plan their future activities with care."

He went on to add: "Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much needed activity. They clearly need more A list endorsements however."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.