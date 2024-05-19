Prince Harry’s IGF celebrates 10 years of recovery in Poland

The Invictus Games Foundation, founded by Prince Harry, was recently invited to the 'Veteran's Centre for Activities Outside State Borders' in Poland to celebrate the recovery of the Polish WIS community.



The charity took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a statement which reads, “The Veteran's Centre for Activities Outside State Borders in Poland, the organisation responsible for delivering Team Poland to the Invictus Games has celebrated its tenth anniversary with an international conference featuring the Invictus Games Foundation.”

The two-day conference entitled "Veterans Are Among Us - Support Systems in Poland and the World,” was attended by numerous international organisations focused on improving the lives of the WIS community and companies who place an emphasis on empowering veterans.

The aim of the conference was to exchange “experiences and best practices, but also reflect on the needs for improving solutions to help veterans and their families”.

The Invictus Games Foundation was the featured topic of the last panel on Day 2, with the discussion focusing on the transformative power of sport for recovery that comes with participation at an Invictus Games.

During the anniversary celebration, Polish soldiers and support personnel were honoured with medals, while individuals pivotal to the establishment of the Veteran Centre received dedicated statuettes and commemorative medals.



Team Poland made their debut at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 and have appeared at The Hague 2020 and Düsseldorf 2023.