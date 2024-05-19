 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims

Psychic has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'love is true and their connection is authentic'

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'love is true' and their connection is authentic, a psychic and spiritual teacher has claimed.

Psychic Elizabeth April has claimed “Despite the ongoing controversy with the royal family, Meghan and Harry are energetically matched on many levels. Their views of life and what they want for their family are aligned, and so are their relationship contracts.”

According to Cheat Sheet, the celebrity psychic has predicted that if the past few years have not ‘separated them, it seems like nothing will.”

“My prediction is that they are in it for the long haul. Their love is true and their connection is authentic. If the past few years haven’t separated them, it seems like nothing will”, Elizabeth April further said.

Elizabeth April's claims about Meghan and Harry’s marriage came as the royal couple are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, May 19.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the know on May 19, 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet together.

Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented' video
Major sign Prince Harry, Prince William's feud still ‘firmly cemented'
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour video
King Charles fuming at Prince Harry for taking on Nigerian tour
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about video
How Meghan Markle made Royal Family examine what they 'never thought' about
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed video
Prince William's sly dig at Prince Harry over ‘service' and dedication exposed
Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton makes major announcement amid honour at Buckingham Palace
Britney Spears has ‘zero interest' in reconciliation with THESE family members
Britney Spears has ‘zero interest' in reconciliation with THESE family members
Prince Harry's IGF celebrates 10 years of recovery in Poland
Prince Harry's IGF celebrates 10 years of recovery in Poland
Prince William honoured, Harry snubbed by close friend video
Prince William honoured, Harry snubbed by close friend
Travis Kelce finally reveals favorite TTPD song by Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce finally reveals favorite TTPD song by Taylor Swift
Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace video
Kate Middleton receives new honour at Buckingham Palace
Does Johnny Depp want another ‘whirlwind' romance after Amber Heard? Report
Does Johnny Depp want another ‘whirlwind' romance after Amber Heard? Report
Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'ticking time bomb'
Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'ticking time bomb'