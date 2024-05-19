Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love is 'true', psychic claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'love is true' and their connection is authentic, a psychic and spiritual teacher has claimed.



Psychic Elizabeth April has claimed “Despite the ongoing controversy with the royal family, Meghan and Harry are energetically matched on many levels. Their views of life and what they want for their family are aligned, and so are their relationship contracts.”

“My prediction is that they are in it for the long haul. Their love is true and their connection is authentic. If the past few years haven’t separated them, it seems like nothing will”, Elizabeth April further said.

Elizabeth April's claims about Meghan and Harry’s marriage came as the royal couple are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today, May 19.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the know on May 19, 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet together.