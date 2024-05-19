 

First lady Jill Biden issues stark warning for US citizens

First Lady believes Donald Trump only cares about himself

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Jill Biden issues warning about what would happen if Donald Trump is elected. — Reuters

Jill Biden, who is the First Lady of the United States and the wife of President Joe Biden issued a warning for American citizens, revealing what is at stake if his husband could not be elected to the Oval Office in the November 2024 elections.

The 72-year-old also remarked about former president Donald Trump revealing what his election as president would bring to the country.

Jill Biden said, while addressing a crowd at the United Federation of Teachers’ yearly spring conference in Manhattan: "I always believed that Joe would be the best education president."

Jill, who is a PhD in Education, noted: "Trump, on the other hand, wakes up every morning caring about one person — and one person only — himself.”

Jill Biden considers Donald Trump a threat to US education. — Reuters

She added: "Donald Trump doesn’t want to strengthen our public education system — he wants to destroy it. A world in which public schools are privatised and their funding is gutted, teachers' unions are marginalised and lesson plans are censored and books are banned. In America, we don’t ban books."

It is a tool of the Democratic Party to tap the teachers’ union to garner support, similar to what Jill did Saturday to keep Joe Biden inside the Oval Office, according to the New York Post.

These remarks come five days earlier when Donald Trump is slated to address a campaign rally in the South Bronx, marking his first in his birth state since 2016.

