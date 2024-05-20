 

BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'

BTS Suga's tour film's teaser was uploaded on the official social media platform

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

BTS Suga just discussed, even after immense fame, he gets nervous, especially when it comes to him performing solo, without his BTS members by his side.

In a brand-new teaser, launched by BANGTAN TV’s official YouTube channel for Suga’s new movie, titled, Suga: Agust D Tour D-DAY the Movie, he can be heard discussing the feeling of nervousness.

“Our members, when the other members were there, I never felt anxious,” as different clips of BTS members like RM and Jimin can be seen.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoong, continued, “But because I’m on my own for this show, I can’t help but feel I should do even better.”

“Honestly, I think this is a tougher concert than doing a BTS concert. I think it’s only right that I do my utmost best,” the Daechwita hitmaker added.

As a clip from a concert where several people were waving their “ARMY Bombs,” a concert souvenir available at BTS concerts, Suga can be heard hyping up the crowd saying, “Make some noise.”

BTS Suga’s video concludes with a close-up shot of the artist having a sentimental moment with the closing statement in the trailer, saying, “Thank you, ARMY.”

