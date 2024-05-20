 

Prince Harry ‘rushed into marriage' with Meghan Markle: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Prince Harry seemingly wanted to marry Meghan Markle due to society pressure, it is believed.

The Duke of Sussex, who married Meghan Markle in 2018, wanted to jump the bandwagon after looking at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s marital life.

Speaking to the Times Radio, royal expert Dickie Arbitersaid: "My own personal opinion is that he rushed into the marriage."

He added how Harry’s past dates didn't want to be "in a goldfish bowl.”

This comes as Harry celebrated his wedding anniversary with Meghan this week. The couple are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking about their anniversary celebrations, expert Grant Harrold tells Fruity Slots: "Celebrations will probably be behind closed doors, maybe a dinner party with some friends or maybe with some friends or maybe just the two of them."

