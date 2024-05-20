Prince Harry faces resistance as he seeks forgiveness and Royal family reunion

Prince Harry is reportedly facing resistance as he tries to leave behind the years-long family feud and reconcile with King Charles and Prince William.



According to a royal expert, the monarch and the Prince of Wales do not find it in their hearts to let go of grudge against the Duke of Sussex after all he has done to them.

Speaking with Times Radio, BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed that Harry is ready to reconcile with the Royal family but the King and William are not.

"Early on it was Harry, who was demanding an apology,” she said. “There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife.”

“But now I think the tables have turned somewhat. Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them,” the expert added.

Bond continued: "But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point so I think it was first one, then the other."

The relationship between Harry and the Royal Family has been tense since he and Meghan Markle gave up their royal roles and publicly shared their grievances through a Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, his book Spare, and various TV interviews, making accusations against the Royal Family.