Expert talks of Lady Louise Windsor ascension to working royal

An expert has just shared what disadvantages Lady Louise Windsor would face should she become a working royal.

PR expert and founder of Dauntless, Luana Ribeira issued these claims and sentiments.

She weighed in on the entire possibility in a chat with GB News.

During that time, she dished on what it would take for Lady Louise and her cousins to become working royals.

Ms Ribeira was also quoted saying, “Most of the disadvantages of becoming working royals would be for Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and Louise themselves.”



Because “being a working royal would mean a major lifestyle change for each of them and they each have their own lives and responsibilities.”

“Lady Louise Windsor is just 20 and the other three are busy raising young children.”

Even the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie spoke out about her reasons for not giving her kids HRH titles during a past interview with the Sunday Times Magazine.

At the time she said, “We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles.”

“They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely,” she also added at the time before signing off.