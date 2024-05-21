Kate Middleton breaks silence, hints at returning to royal duties

Kate Middleton has hinted at returning to royal duties following her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



The Princess of Wales broke her silence on returning to royal duties with a project close to her heart.

Royal Foundation Business Taskforce For Early Childhood and Kate Middleton shared a joint post to update the fans about the project.

The post reads, “Today, The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood is delighted to announce the publication of a report setting out the business case for prioritising early childhood.”

“Business has an important role to play in creating a healthier, happier society in which everyone can reach their potential and lead fulfilling lives,” it further said.

The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood is continuing to champion and transform the way in which society prioritises and supports children and the adults in their lives during the earliest years.

The Centre for Early Childhood was founded in 2021 and is part of William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

The Business Taskforce for Early Childhood was established in 2023 by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton to drive the early childhood agenda and galvanise business action to create a healthier, happier society.