 

Prince Harry objected ‘visible location' during King Charles meeting

Prince Harry refused to meet King Charles due to security reasons

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Prince Harry refused to meet King Charles for a poignant reason, it is reported.

The Duke of Sussex, arrived in the UK on May 8 for a brief visit, left his homeland without meeting King Charles.

As per The Telegraph, Harry said no because it would leave him staying in a "visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.” It is understood that His Majesty had asked Harry to live in one of the Royal residences.

However, a spokesman for Harry has revealed otherwise, noting it was King Charles ‘full programme’ that hindered their meeting.

He said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Kate Middleton branded ‘perfect Princess' unlike Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton branded ‘perfect Princess' unlike Meghan Markle
Prince Harry would ‘resent' Meghan Markle after Invictus Games: Here's Why
Prince Harry would ‘resent' Meghan Markle after Invictus Games: Here's Why
Prince Harry, William ‘stubborn' in their fight
Prince Harry, William ‘stubborn' in their fight
Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
Jennifer Lopez reveals things 'twins' don't know about her
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
King Charles takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from criticism
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Tom Cruise loses major spot in L.A.'s Scientology community?
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage video
Chad Michael Murray opens up on short lived Sophia Bush marriage
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
'The Bear' stars Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White gush over their real life bond
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William hosts garden party at Buckingham Palace amid major update on Kate Middleton's health
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Charlie Puth breaks silence on Taylor Swift's TTPD name drop
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor video
Prince William deemed ‘exciting' future King due to THIS factor
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry faces another major blow in UK