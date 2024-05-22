Prince Harry objected ‘visible location' during King Charles meeting

Prince Harry refused to meet King Charles for a poignant reason, it is reported.

The Duke of Sussex, arrived in the UK on May 8 for a brief visit, left his homeland without meeting King Charles.

As per The Telegraph, Harry said no because it would leave him staying in a "visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection.” It is understood that His Majesty had asked Harry to live in one of the Royal residences.

However, a spokesman for Harry has revealed otherwise, noting it was King Charles ‘full programme’ that hindered their meeting.



He said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."