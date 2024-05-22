 

Prince Harry's painted world view of William using Netflix series of hurt feelings

Prince Harry’s bid to allegedly paint a picture of Prince William has just been ridiculed

Experts have just ridiculed Prince Harry’s bid to paint Prince William’s image infront of the world, all while using his Netflix series of hurt feelings as well as iPhone photos.

Everything has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Prince William’s deceiving “slightly humdrum, beige appearance.”

She was even quoted writing, “The thing about the 41-year-old is that his slightly humdrum, beige appearance is deceiving; his more imaginative and unorthodox light having been hidden under something of a bushel.”

But much of what we now know about the Prince of Wales comes through Prince Harry or through his autobiography Spare or “his Netflix series of hurt feelings and iPhone photos.”

This is because “Harry, across six hours and more than 400 pages, defined himself largely in opposition to his elder brother,” Ms Elser also added before signing off.

