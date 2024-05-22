Khloe Kardashian channels inner 'Strawberry Shortcake' with new hair

Khloé Kardashian just debuted a brand-new look as she channeled her inner Strawberry Shortcake spirit.

The 39-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account to give her followers a look into her unique hair colour.

Showing off her "strawberry red" shaded locks, previously blonde, in a carousel post, The Kardashians star captioned her post, “Strawberry Shortcake Vibes,” with two strawberry emojis.

“Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red, @priscillavalles Glam: @ash_kholm @hairinel,” she further wrote, expressing gratitude to her stylists.

In the first picture, Kardashian can be seen wearing her hair in loose waves, parted in the middle. She can be seen with her eyes closed and arms up in the air as she flashed an ear-to-ear grin.

Khloé Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, took the comments section to pen her thoughts over the new look and wrote, "OBSESSED WITH THIS HAIR!!!!!

While Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, expressing her adoration.

Source: Instagram

Khloé Kardashian previously gave a glimpse of her new hair through her Instagram Stories previously when she uploaded a mirror selfie of herself at the gym.