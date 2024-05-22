 

Khloe Kardashian channels inner 'Strawberry Shortcake' with new hair

Khloé Kardashian had her hair dyed into an alluring shade of strawberry red

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Khloe Kardashian channels inner Strawberry Shortcake with new hair
Khloe Kardashian channels inner 'Strawberry Shortcake' with new hair

Khloé Kardashian just debuted a brand-new look as she channeled her inner Strawberry Shortcake spirit.

The 39-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account to give her followers a look into her unique hair colour.

Showing off her "strawberry red" shaded locks, previously blonde, in a carousel post, The Kardashians star captioned her post, “Strawberry Shortcake Vibes,” with two strawberry emojis.

Khloe Kardashian channels inner Strawberry Shortcake with new hair

“Thank you my sweet @traceycunningham1 for giving me the prettiest strawberry red, @priscillavalles Glam: @ash_kholm @hairinel,” she further wrote, expressing gratitude to her stylists.

In the first picture, Kardashian can be seen wearing her hair in loose waves, parted in the middle. She can be seen with her eyes closed and arms up in the air as she flashed an ear-to-ear grin.

Khloe Kardashian channels inner Strawberry Shortcake with new hair

Khloé Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner's best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, took the comments section to pen her thoughts over the new look and wrote, "OBSESSED WITH THIS HAIR!!!!!

Khloe Kardashian channels inner Strawberry Shortcake with new hair

While Paris Hilton commented a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section, expressing her adoration.

Khloe Kardashian channels inner Strawberry Shortcake with new hair
Source: Instagram 

Khloé Kardashian previously gave a glimpse of her new hair through her Instagram Stories previously when she uploaded a mirror selfie of herself at the gym.

Jennifer Garner gets emotional as daughter graduates high school
Jennifer Garner gets emotional as daughter graduates high school
Sean Diddy Combs faces new lawsuit over assault
Sean Diddy Combs faces new lawsuit over assault
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at 'Eras Tour' concert video
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at 'Eras Tour' concert
Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising' by friends on behalf of King Charles video
Prince Harry recounts ‘chastising' by friends on behalf of King Charles
Kelly Osbourne recalls time on 'Fashion Police' slamming ex co-host
Kelly Osbourne recalls time on 'Fashion Police' slamming ex co-host
Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale video
Lainey Wilson receives Grand Ole Opry induction on 'The Voice' finale
Katy Perry lauds Ariana Grande's vocal talent
Katy Perry lauds Ariana Grande's vocal talent
Billie Eilish reveals risky details behind Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover video
Billie Eilish reveals risky details behind Hit Me Hard and Soft album cover
Prince Harry's painted world view of William using Netflix series of hurt feelings video
Prince Harry's painted world view of William using Netflix series of hurt feelings
Kate Middleton's brother planning new book about what royal life is like video
Kate Middleton's brother planning new book about what royal life is like
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line video
Prince Harry thinks Prince William a ‘goodie goodie' who submissively falls in line
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as Prince Harry faces latest setback