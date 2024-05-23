 

Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber recently announce they are expecting their first baby together

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind
Justin, Hailey Bieber preparing for parenthood after putting troubled past behind

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, and a source close to the couple reveals they're taking steps to prepare for parenthood.

Despite having "issues" before announcing their pregnancy, the pair are "really excited" to start this new chapter and leave the past behind.

According to a source privy to In Touch Weekly, the couple has been taking parenting classes, reading books, and even considering a move to a peaceful location to raise their child.

“They’re really excited to welcome a baby into this world,” despite having issues in the past, the insider said, adding, “They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them.”

“They’re also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A.,” the source added.

The source went on to share that the couple’s priority these is finding a serene environment where they can grow and thrive as a family.

Justin and Hailey both love Hawaii, the insider mentioned before adding that the Peaches singer’s mom, Pattie Mallette, also lives there now.

