 

Who will Nikki Haley vote for in US elections?

Ex-Republican presidential candidate reveals her choice for future US president after exiting race in March

By
Web Desk

May 23, 2024

Nikki Haley to vote for Donald Trump in November. — Reuters/File

Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential candidate, revealed Wednesday that she'll vote for former United States president Donald Trump with whom she exchanged some sour words during her presidential campaign.

The former governor of South Carolina attended a question and answer session where she was asked who she thinks would do a better job in the White House with national security issues between Trump and Joe Biden, ABC News reported.

The former United Nations ambassador said she prioritises a president who will hold enemies to account, secure the border and support "capitalism and freedom".

She added that while "Trump has not been perfect on these policies," that "Biden has been a catastrophe."

"So I will be voting for Trump," Haley said.

Haley suspended her campaign in March after suffering considerable losses on Super Tuesday.

During a speech announcing her campaign suspension, she said Trump had to "earn the votes".

"It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him," she said in March. 

"And I hope he does that. At its best politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people."

After her exit from the race, many of the Republicans who once challenged Trump for the nomination, fell into line behind him.

The Biden campaign has tried to court Haley voters, some of whom say that they remain undecided.

