Power restored in Sharjah after hours-long outage hits residential, commercial centres

Image shows the skyline of Sharjah, UAE. — Pexels

SHARJAH: Power has been fully restored in Sharjah after an outage left several residential areas and shopping centres without electricity for hours.

Sharjah authorities confirmed that the power failure was due to a localised emergency fault. Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) said the issue was quickly addressed, and power was gradually restored in the affected areas within one to three hours.

The power cut began around midday on Sunday and affected various parts of Sharjah, including residential buildings and commercial spaces like malls and stores.

Residents were inconvenienced, especially as payment systems in shops and malls stopped working, causing major inconvenience during transactions. Many shoppers had to use their mobile phone lights to shop in darkened stores.

The outage also caused disruptions in high-rise buildings, where elevators were out of service, making it difficult for residents to reach their apartments.

SEWA assured the public that all power supply operations were secure and safety protocols were followed during the restoration process.