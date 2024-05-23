‘Petulant and immature' Meghan Markle panicking and throwing a fit

Experts fear ‘petulant and immature’ Meghan Markle is already gearing up to throw a hissy fit over the incoming documentary.

Accusations against the Duchess have been brought to light by royal commentator and author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that time the expert noted, “Meghan is in panic mode about the new documentary being made by a German journalist.”

“She will assume that unless she is invited to take part and, better still, to have a final say over what is included in the program it is likely to be critical,” he later also added.

"Meghan can’t see that she should adopt the old royal motto – never explain, never complain,” because “Meghan’s obsession with ‘my truth’ means she just can’t do this.”

However, at the same time, “if she reacts to any criticism in the programme - and there is definitely going to be some criticism – it will just draw more fire.”

The same author also went on to note, “Having a hissy fit every time she is criticised makes Meghan seem petulant and immature.”