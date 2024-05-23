Hailey Bieber turns to Kardashians in hour of need amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber relies on the Kardashians in her hour of need

Hailey Bieber is leaning on her mom friends for pregnancy advice as she prepares to welcome her and Justin Bieber’s first baby.

“She’s been turning to her celebrity mommy friends for advice, like Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians,” a source told Us Weekly. “This is a completely new chapter for Hailey and Justin.”

The tipster said the duo are “super excited” to start a family after five years of being married.

“This is what they wanted for so long,” the tipster added. “Their prayers have been answered.”

Justin and Hailey announced the pregnancy earlier this month, with a slew of photos from their vow renewal where the model was visibly pregnant and cradling her bump.

Their pals, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ayesha Curry, and many more took to the comments to shower the couple with love.

A source previously told the publication that Hailey was waiting for the right time to have a baby. “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true. Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married,” they said.