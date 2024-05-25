Indian elections come one step closer to culmination as sixth stage commences

People get their names verified in voters' lists as they arrive to cast their votes outside a polling station during the sixth phase of India's general election in Karnal, in the northern state of Haryana, India on May 25, 2024. — Reuters

Over 111 million people eligible to vote in sixth stage.

Polls being held in 58 constituencies across 8 states.

Concerns raised over low voter turnout due to weather.

NEW DELHI: Indian elections have come one step closer to culmination as the sixth stage, out of the total seven, commenced with more than 111 million people eligible to vote in the penultimate phase of the polls.



The elections, which are now being held in 58 constituencies across eight states and federal territories, include the capital territory and the northern swing states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

However, officials have expressed concerns over the soaring temperatures which might have an adverse effect on the turnout with the forecast predicting that mercury could surge to 47℃.

Officials worry that the heatwave in parts of northern India, including Delhi and neighbouring Haryana state, could discourage voters from going to the polls and standing in lines, in an election earlier marked by low turnout.

"There is a concern, but we hope that people will overcome the fear of the heat wave and come and vote," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy told Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is favoured to win a third consecutive term, a feat previously achieved only by independence hero Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

Voting began in the world's largest elections on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, with counting set for June 4.

Among those eligible to vote in Delhi are Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party and Modi's main rival, Gandhi's Italian-born mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting elections in the southern state of Kerala and the family bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, both of which have already voted. India allows people to contest more than one seat but they can retain only one if they win.

Also eligible to vote is opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose bail after pre-trial detention of nearly two months in a graft case has given fresh impetus to the opposition campaign.

Turnout was low in the initial phases of the election but it has improved as the Election Commission (EC), celebrities and politicians repeatedly urged people to vote.

Modi called on people, especially women and youth, to "vote in large numbers" in a message on social media platform X on Saturday morning.

"Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process," the premier said.

The EC has deployed thousands of paramedics with medicines and oral hydration salts at polling stations in Delhi.

Voting centres have also been equipped with mist machines, shaded waiting areas and cold water dispensers for voters who may have to wait in lines for hours in the sweltering heat.

Among the areas voting on Saturday is the business hub of Gurugram in Haryana, which has offices of half the Fortune 500 companies and witnessed Hindu-Muslim clashes that killed seven people last year.

Religion has occupied centre stage in campaigning, with Modi accusing opposition leaders of being pro-Muslim — a move analysts say aims to fire up his Hindu nationalist base — and the opposition accusing the prime minister of targeting the minority community.

Owing to the increased political rhetoric, the EC, earlier this week, had called on the BJP and Congress to exercise restraint in their campaigns.