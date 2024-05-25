Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton

A royal expert has strongly responded to new wave of trolling of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, royal expert Richard Eden shared a screenshot of a tweet by Meghan and Harry’s Netflix “cheerleader” Christopher Bouzy and tweeted, “Disgusting that the new wave of trolling of the Princess of Wales is being encouraged by someone who featured on #PrinceHarry and #Meghan's #Netflix series.”

Earlier, Bouzy criticized Kate Middleton for not returning to royal duties amid her cancer.

He said, “Approximately 9 million women are diagnosed with cancer each year globally. The vast majority of those women do not stop working while undergoing treatment. Kate hasn't been seen in public since December, and no matter how much the UK press tries to spin it, it's not normal.”

It is to be mentioned here that Christopher Bouzy had a starring role in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show.

Earlier, when Kate Middleton had announced she had cancer, Christopher Bouzy had said “The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie.

"The countless "conspiracy theory" headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true. This is really some North Korea / Trumpian type of propaganda.”



