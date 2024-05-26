Demi Moore proves love for Cher at Cannes Festival

Demi Moore considers Cher a legend, which was seen from her frustration over poor audience response to her announcement for the star at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala.



At Hotel du Cap, Eden, the Believe singer was in the middle of her introduction of the Believe singer, but when she felt a tepid reaction, she doubled down on her messaging.

"I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me," adding, "Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce — she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner."

During this, the Ghost star reportedly spotted a rowdy audience member who was still apparently not paying attention.

"Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I ***** don’t think so."

The tongue-in-cheek comment does the job, as multiple outlets reported that the audience cheered and paid attention to her speech.

"She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration. And she was honored by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015," she continued.

"The bottom line is she is just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time."

"So please, please give a warm welcome to the incredible, one and only Cher," the actress concluded.