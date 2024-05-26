 
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding

Youngest Ambani made headlines for organising upcoming wedding event on Italy cruise

May 26, 2024

The preparations for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding are in full swing.

The pair's union gained significant attention worldwide, especially after India's billionaire businessman and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a $150 million pre-wedding celebration for the couple in March.

The event featured billionaire guests from around the world including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, actors, and a grand performance by Rihanna, the famous US singer.

The couple is set to tie the knot in July and recent reports suggest that guests at the wedding will receive exclusive, personalised gifts.

But what will they be getting?

According to reports, artisans in Karimnagar, Telangana, have received an order from the Ambani family to craft a special gift for guests, The Hindu reported.

The spokesperson of SIFCO Industries, Inc, — a global metal component manufacturer — Ashok Kumar has confirmed that the Ambani family has selected several pieces of Karimnagar’s silver filigree jewellery, which are currently being crafted and dispatched.

This comes after recent reports said the couple, which is set to tie the knot in July, will host another wedding celebration on a cruise to Italy.

