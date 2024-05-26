Prince George gives major update on Kate Middleton's health with latest move

Prince William and his elder son Prince George have seemingly shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the father-son duo attended the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London.



The Prince of Wales is the President of the Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England and Wales, and awarded the trophy to the winning team.

The royal fans were delighted after they caught a glimpse of Prince George sitting next to William during today's FA Cup final.

Prince William and George seemed to be in good spirits for the sporting event, showing with their appearance that Kate Middleton is recovering well at home.



Last time, William and George, who are both passionate Aston Villa fans, melted hearts back in April when they watched Aston Villa play Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

George appeared with his father for the first time after a friend of Kate Middleton told the Daily Beast the Princess of Wales may not appear in public for the rest of 2024.

The insider said, “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”