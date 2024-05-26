Prince Harry ‘let down' by King Charles, Prince William's ‘bitterness'

Prince Harry is reportedly facing "intensified bitterness" from King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry is disappointed by the "intensified bitterness" from King Charles and Prince William amid their ongoing rift, per a royal expert.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and moved to California with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The duo went on to spark a feud with the royals by giving an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey.

They also created Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the Duke went on to pen his memoir Spare, which too made claims against the royals.

Many experts have claimed that Harry and Meghan’s recent trip to Nigeria “raised eyebrows” at the palace. Before his trip to Nigeria, the Prince also visited the United Kingdom, but didn’t meet his cancer stricken dad due to the King’s busy schedule.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says Prince Harry "feels let down", with the "bitterness" from his father and brother. "It has come down to a father, suffering from cancer, unable or unwilling to see his son, who is on a three-day visit despite being in close proximity in the same city,” he told The Mirror.

"His son claims he wanted to see him. Both sides have briefed against each other as to why security may be involved too," he continued.

"Although we are not privy to private contact, there reportedly has been almost none between the brothers and the glare of publicity in the royal goldfish bowl has been ferocious,” he noted.