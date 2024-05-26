 
Geo News

Indian army chief's tenure extended for ‘one month' amid elections

Development comes as India is holding elections in phases that began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Indian army chiefs tenure extended for ‘one month amid elections
Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande addressing an event in this undated image. — AFP

Amid the ongoing general elections in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government extended the tenure of country's Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande for a period of one month.

The Indian army chief was to retire from service on May 31, according to Indian Express.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on May 26 approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj C Pande for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31), i.e. up to June 30, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954,” the publication quoted the defence ministry as saying in a statement.

The top Indian general was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers).

He held the post of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over the reins of the 1.2 million-strong force in April 2022.

The development comes as Indian is holding elections in phases that began on April 19 and will conclude on June 1, with results due on June 4.

Indian PM Modi faced voter fatigue and some resistance from a resurgent opposition in the mammoth general election, Reuters reported citing insiders.

They said foot soldiers of his party's Hindu nationalist parent have stepped in to help regain momentum.

So far, voter turnout has been lower than in previous elections, raising concern within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that some of its core supporters were staying away.

Modi's party, chasing a rare third term in office, has also faced stronger opposition than anticipated in a handful of states, leading election experts and Indian financial markets to adjust forecasts of a landslide win.

With no exit polls allowed until all the voting is completed on June 1, it's difficult to judge how well or poorly candidates are faring. But most analysts say Modi should be able to retain a majority in the 543-seat parliament when votes are counted on June 4.

— With input from Reuters

At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
12 injured as Qatar Airways' plane suffers turbulence mid-air
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal video
WATCH: Donald Trump's video makes him look unreal
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's guests to get personalised gift at wedding
Massive fire at family entertainment venue in India's Rajkot kills 27
Massive fire at family entertainment venue in India's Rajkot kills 27
Why does Saudi Arabia need 'silent airport'?
Why does Saudi Arabia need 'silent airport'?
Meet Rory Gates, Bill Gates's only son who caught eyes during rare appearance
Meet Rory Gates, Bill Gates's only son who caught eyes during rare appearance
No sign of foul play in Raisi's helicopter crash, early report says
No sign of foul play in Raisi's helicopter crash, early report says
Indian elections come one step closer to culmination as sixth stage commences
Indian elections come one step closer to culmination as sixth stage commences
Here's what Donald Trump destroyed and Joe Biden didn't
Here's what Donald Trump destroyed and Joe Biden didn't
Republican Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law shot dead
Republican Ben Baker's daughter, son-in-law shot dead
New investigation opens against Donald Trump amid four indictments
New investigation opens against Donald Trump amid four indictments