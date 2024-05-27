 
Geo News

At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas

In Arkansas and Oklahoma, four additional fatalities were reported with two deaths in each state due to storms

By
Raja Zahid Akhtar Khanzada

May 27, 2024

At least 11 killed as rainstorms, tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
Wreckage is left behind the day after a deadly tornado struck Greenfield, Iowa on May 22, 2024, in a drone photograph. — Reuters

DALLAS: Tornadoes and rainstorms killed at least 11 people in Texas while seven others also died in the two other surrounding states devastating a rural mobile home park. 

Additionally, at least four people were reportedly dead in Arkansas and Oklahoma as of Saturday night. 

The severe weather caused widespread havoc in the region, leading to power outages for thousands.

In Texas, the fatalities occurred in Cooke and Denton counties, an area stretching from Dallas to southern Oklahoma. The victims included two children, and five others lost their lives at the Ray Roberts Marina mobile home and RV park in Valley View. 

The storm left a mile and a half of debris in the wake of the "unbelievable" tornadoes.

In Arkansas and Oklahoma, four additional fatalities were reported, with two deaths in each state due to the storms.

