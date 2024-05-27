 
Geo News

'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Prince William furious with Nigeria visit

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Perfect time for Prince William, Harrys reconciliation revealed
'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed

A royal expert has disclosed 'perfect' time for warring brothers Prince William and Harry's reconciliation.

Royal expert Liz Jones writes for the Daily Mail that the opportunity for reconciliation remains, and the wedding of their mutual close friend Hugh Grosvenor is the 'perfect' venue for the royal brothers to come together.

She writes, "It’s like a game of Twister, a tangled web of turbulent toffs that has sadly been pulled apart.

"I imagine William, though outwardly beaming, will actually feel a great deal of sadness that such a happy day cannot be shared."

Jones went on saying that weddings are usually a time "when family and friends" find a way to "put aside any differences, any squabbles, and turn up with a smile on their faces."

The Daily Mail quoted royal insiders recently claiming both Prince William and Harry are invited to the wedding, however, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have declined to attend.

Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert reveals major update on Kate Middleton's health
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage
Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud video
Hugh Grosvenor breaks silence on Prince William, Harry's feud
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Britney Spears makes internet her new best friend
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Jennifer Lopez to blame for Ben Affleck imminent divorce?
Harry Styles fears commitment?
Harry Styles fears commitment?
Taylor Swift reigns supreme on charts after weeks
Taylor Swift reigns supreme on charts after weeks
Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music
Lady Gaga opens up about upcoming genre-breaking music
Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Bradley Cooper wows ladylove Gigi Hadi with new move
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?
Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?