'Perfect' time for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation revealed

A royal expert has disclosed 'perfect' time for warring brothers Prince William and Harry's reconciliation.



Royal expert Liz Jones writes for the Daily Mail that the opportunity for reconciliation remains, and the wedding of their mutual close friend Hugh Grosvenor is the 'perfect' venue for the royal brothers to come together.

She writes, "It’s like a game of Twister, a tangled web of turbulent toffs that has sadly been pulled apart.

"I imagine William, though outwardly beaming, will actually feel a great deal of sadness that such a happy day cannot be shared."

Jones went on saying that weddings are usually a time "when family and friends" find a way to "put aside any differences, any squabbles, and turn up with a smile on their faces."

The Daily Mail quoted royal insiders recently claiming both Prince William and Harry are invited to the wedding, however, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have declined to attend.