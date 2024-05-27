 
Kate Middleton all set to make first public appearance on THIS big event

Kate Middleton has told Prince William, that with her doctor’s approval, she is 'determined' to appear at that event

May 27, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is determined to do her duty as a future Queen, and return to work, even briefly, “as soon as she possibly can.”

The New Idea, citing royal insiders, has claimed that the future queen is very much hoping to return for a balcony appearance during Trooping the Colour in London on June 15, the official birthday of King Charles.

The sources told the publication, Kate Middleton is convincing Prince William about the brief return.

The insider claimed, “Kate’s told William, that with her doctor’s approval, she is determined to appear at that event.”

The Princess of Wales is definitely feeling the pressure to put an end to all the ‘nonsense’ speculations about her absence from public eye, the source further claimed and added “Kate knows they’ve passed their Easter promise and it’s setting off alarm bells.”

The fresh report came days after a friend of Kate Middleton claimed the future queen will probably “not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

An insider told the Daily Beast, “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

