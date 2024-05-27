Meghan Markle to use Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for publicity?

Meghan Markle would not hesitate to bring her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on her future ‘faux-Royal’ international trips with Prince Harry for “publicity,” claims expert.



According to royal author and expert, Tom Quinn, the Sussexes’ kids are most likely to join their parents on their future endeavors as it would garner positive publicity for the couple.

Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn said, "Harry and Meghan are incredibly proud of their children, and when they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple’s tours."

However, he noted that the Duchess of Sussex is “acutely aware of what a great look this will be – the charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaire entrepreneurs."

But their trips will definitely have an impact on the Prince and Princess of Wales as they are already feeling overshadowed by the resurgence of the Sussexes following their Nigeria trip.

Quinn said, "While Harry and Meghan go on with their increasingly prominent royal lives, Kate and William are left floundering and Meghan and Harry know it."