Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum

Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for a whooping price

Bob Dylan is not only the most iconic pop star but he is also a painter, a sculptor, a best-selling author, and a filmmaker.



On Friday, May 24 which also marked Dylan's 83rd birthday, the rare body of artwork was sold for $196,156 at an auction by RR Auction, announced in a news release.

People magazine reported that Dylan painted the artwork over 50 years ago, approximately in 1968.

At the time the pop icon collaborated with The Brand in Woodstock, New York.

Later on, the recorded work was released in 1975 on The Basement Tapes and The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete in 2014.

As per the description mentioned on the auction house’s website, Bob Dylan’s painting is a “colorful and energetic abstract composition featuring the large central outline of a bull.”

The detailing of the artwork continued, “The canvas is filled in with captivating abstract shapes and patterns combined with recognizable imagery, including music notes, bow ties, animals, and segmented features.”

“At the top is the red outline of a man in a brimmed hat—mirroring his own style during his Woodstock days,” the website further noted.

The RR Auction site also mentioned that Dylan exchanged his painting to Woodstock’s resident Sandy Lepanto for an astrology chart.