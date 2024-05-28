Alison Bender to present PFL launching event in Lahore

Well-known football presenter and commentator Alison Bender. — Provided by the reporter

LONDON: Well-known football presenter and commentator Alison Bender has been announced as the official presenter for Pakistan Football League (PFL).

Speaking to Geo News, the famous Sky News football presenter said she was “excited to visit Pakistan”.

“I love travel, and was lucky enough to have been involved in the launch of Real Madrid TV at a significant time in their history. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for the PFL as well as discovering the country for the first time. This will be my first visit to Pakistan and I am so looking forward to it, to meet the people of Pakistan and the young footballers," Alison Bender said.

As a female football presenter, Alison has played an instrumental role to inspire women in the world of football media and she is known for making huge strides in world football, announcing ground breaking stories from the England men's matches to interviewing world famous names such as Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Pele, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Melanie Grace, director of communications of PFL, said: “It is truly exciting to have Alison on board for PFL as the official voice and face to anchor our league inauguration. These are truly changing times and a testament to women in football leading the narrative for PFL. I look forward to Alison’s flair and passion in bringing PFL to life in front of a passionate and fresh audience in Pakistan."

Alison will be hosting the main event of the PFL on June 4 live from Nishat Emporium.

PFL Chairman Farhan Junejo announced last week that the PFL is set to be launched next month on June 4 in Lahore where England's legendary footballer Michael Owen will be the chief guest.

The PFL launch in Lahore will see the participation of more than 25-member foreign delegation including Mike Farnan, CEO Redstrike, Davide Gomes of SL Benfica, Luis Miguel de Sousa Santos Reis of SL Benfica and Emile Heskey.

Owen has been appointed as the Ambassador of Pakistan Football League.

Junejo said that £1 billion investment in the sports industry is planned and interest from Gulf countries is also growing in the sports field.

“The first professional kick-off in this league will give a new meaning to the lives of many young aspiring children. My gift of distributing 100,000 footballs to Pakistan is to provide a ball to a child who wants to play football. PFL will be the driving force of reviving the next generation of future football stars," he said.

Ahmer Kunwar, the president and CEO of PFL, said: “PFL will build a robust and resilient foundation over a period of time.

“Our key pillars of success offer a modern football landscape, an ecosystem with international pathways and infrastructure designed to create Pakistan’s very own theatre of dreams. Our franchisees are the epicentre of PFL who will help realise the potential for those who want to rise from the streets to the stadium.”

The three-day visit will commence on June 3 from capital city Islamabad before heading to Lahore for the official unveiling on June 4. The visit will conclude in Karachi — The City of Lights.

A series of high-profile meetings scheduled with top brass officials plus a football carnival in Kakri Football Stadium, Lyari, to recognise the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s football will also be held.