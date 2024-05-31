Lenny Kravitz reflects on his 9-year long journey embracing celibacy

Lenny Kravitz is still waiting for someone special as he claims celibacy has been going strong for nine years now.



Despite his brief romantic entanglement with Barbara Fiahlo in 2017, Kravitz, 60, maintained his commitment to celibacy on Thursday.

“Yes. It’s a spiritual thing,” he told The Guardian as a confirmation that he is still going strong with abstaining from s**.

“I have become very set in my ways, in the way I live,” the black electric light artist added, confessing that he would like someone who can adjust to his lifestyle.

Kravitz, who got engaged twice in early 2000s to figures like Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman, has confirmed his practice of celibacy on multiple occasions but also clarifies that he still is looking for love and companionship.

“Right now, I'm just open," the four-time Grammy winner said during a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings.

“It's hard not to look,” he added.

He also explained his motivation behind it in a 2008 interivew with Maxim, where he was quoted saying, "[It's] just a promise I made until I get married. Where I'm at in life, the women have got to come with something else, not just the body, but the mind and spirit.”

"It usually trips them out, but that's the way it's going to be. I'm looking at the big picture,” he added.

Kravitz was married to Lisa Bonet from November 1987 to 1993 with whom he welcomed a baby girl in 1988. He was also romantically linked to Kyline Minogue in 1991 and Vanessa Paradis from 1992 to 1997.

As of now, Kravitz divides his time between his residences in Paris, Brazil, the Bahamas and occasional strolls down Hollywood Boulevard.