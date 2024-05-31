 
Geo News

Prince Harry thinks it's a ‘dream come true' Meghan Markle ever dated him

Prince Harry is reportedly the one that is in awe of Meghan Markle and considers himself lucky

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly is the one who considers himself lucky enough to be in the presence of Meghan Markle.

An inside source close to In Touch issued these comments regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to the source in question, Prince Harry has always been a fan of Meghan Markle, so much so that “Harry was beyond excited to be dating a bona fide star,” when they firs met.

Before it even began the source admits, “He binge watched all the episodes and would tell his friends how sexy and talented he thought Meghan was.”

And so “when she showed interest in him it was like a dream come true,” as well, the source admitted.

This all came from Princess Diana’s love, because “Growing up, he and William would watch classic movies that their mom would recommend.”

Not to mention, “Harry also loved all the famous ’90s rom-coms like Notting Hill, Sleepless in Seattle and Sliding Doors.”

