Prince Harry accused of operating from a place of hurt and trust issues

Prince Harry has just come under fire for operating from a place of pain and trust issues

June 01, 2024

Experts warn Prince Harry’s rift with the Royal Family stems more so from his trust issues, and pain.

Royal commentator and author Robert Hardman issued all these revelations.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews at the Hay Festival in Wales.

During that appearance he explained the real potential reason for Prince Harry and the Firm’s break down.

According to the expert, the rift that is bubbling to the surface shows no chances of healing “anytime soon”.

This is because the impact that Spare left on many members of the Royal Family, Prince William in particular, is rumored to be long term.

According to Mr Hardman, “People are still very wounded, particularly Prince William, that these intimate private childhood family moments all spilled out in Harry’s book.”

For those unversed, Mr Hardman also clarified later on that “it’s not what Harry said, it’s the fact that he said it, and he gave away so many secrets.”

“And he was, effectively, at the time of the Queen’s death, you know, he was taking notes.”

He also added, “If you get to the bit about his wedding to Meghan [Markle], it boils down really to about four or five pages.”

Even King Charles appears really effected by the entire thing and “he definitely finds it unsettling.”

