Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued fresh warning amid rift with royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a lucrative five-year deal with the Netflix after they left the royal family

June 01, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued fresh warning by a royal expert amid their ongoing rift with the Firm.

The California-based royal couple should brace themselves for major financial trouble if streaming giant Netflix does not renew their lucrative deal, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has warned.

Speaking to the Mirror, Fitzwilliams said: "They are working on new programmes for Netflix and Meghan has launched her lifestyle blog, American Riviera Orchard.

"They have lost Spotify, rather curiously Lemonada Media, which Meghan has joined, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year. Nothing has come of rumours about Meghan and any political ambitions she might have."

He went on saying that since deal with the streaming giant, Meghan and Harry have done "hardly anything" for it.

"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble,” Fitzwilliams warned.

