Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life

Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' with family

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has delighted the fans with ‘special moment’ of family life and wished this could 'last forever'.



Taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared photos and a video of his wife Alizée, son Inigo and their pet dogs with a heartfelt note.

He writes, “I wish moments like this could last forever.

“This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella.”



He further said, “Ella introduce me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us.”

Kate’s brother went on saying, “So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment.”

James Middleton's post came as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.