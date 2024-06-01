 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' of family life

James Middleton shared the post as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Kate Middletons brother shares special moment of family life
Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' with family

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has delighted the fans with ‘special moment’ of family life and wished this could 'last forever'.

Taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared photos and a video of his wife Alizée, son Inigo and their pet dogs with a heartfelt note.

He writes, “I wish moments like this could last forever.

Kate Middleton's brother shares 'special moment' with family

“This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella.”

He further said, “Ella introduce me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us.”

Kate’s brother went on saying, “So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment.”

James Middleton's post came as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.

Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
Royal Lodge becomes prison for Prince Andrew as he defies King Charles
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
King Charles, Prince William leave Kate Middleton emotional
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Meghan Markle's path to redemption starts with apologizing to her father
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Tom Cruise sets eyes on arch nemesis Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' secret name for baby no.4 REVEALED
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle
Dolly Parton reacts to Beyoncé's version of 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton reacts to Beyoncé's version of 'Jolene'
Meghan Markle royal stint cut short due to THIS reason
Meghan Markle royal stint cut short due to THIS reason
King Charles honours D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace
King Charles honours D-Day veteran on his 100th birthday at Buckingham Palace
Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry writing ‘Spare' sequel revealed
Prince William's reaction to Prince Harry writing ‘Spare' sequel revealed
Jennifer Lopez takes high road, puts Ben Affleck issues aside for Violet
Jennifer Lopez takes high road, puts Ben Affleck issues aside for Violet
How important Kate Middleton is to future of monarchy?
How important Kate Middleton is to future of monarchy?