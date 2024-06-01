 
Rashid Latif wants Mohammad Rizwan back as wicket keeper

"Rizwan was running the game from behind for last 4 years [but] now you have removed that guard", says Latif

Sports Desk

June 01, 2024

Pakistan's wicket keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and former cricketer Rashid Latif. — AFP/X/@iRashidLatif68/File

Pakistan's former cricketer Rashid Latif has expressed his wish to see Mohammad Rizwan back in his wicketkeeping role in place of Azam Khan.

Speaking on a local sports programme, Latif stressed that the biggest problem currently being faced by the Green Shirts is that of its wicketkeeper, a job currently being performed by Azam.

"The team has two wicketkeepers, Usman Khan and Rizwan. I suggest that wicketkeeping should be done by a senior player," he said, stressing that the wicketkeeper is the captain's most important asset as he is in the best position to observe the game from behind the batsmen and duly assist the skipper.

"Rizwan was running the game from behind for the last four years [but] now you have removed that guard," the ex-cricketer noted while highlighting the lack of communication with bowlers and the captain.

Latif's remarks come as the Babar Azam-led side suffered a 2-0 defeat in the four-match T20I series against England. With the first and third matches being washed out due to rain, the visitors suffered a 23-run defeat followed by a seven-wicket loss in the second and fourth matches, respectively.

The national side's efforts to level the series further suffered due to Azam dropping two catches behind the stump in the last match of the series.

With Babar, in the post-match presentation, blaming the middle-order for the defeat in the fourth T20I, former captain Shoaib Malik has advised the right-handed batter to play at number three instead of opening the innings, saying that the side needs a batsman in the middle order who can rotate the strike.

The series loss against England comes as the Men in Green are set to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 journey on June 6 against the hosts United States in Dallas.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

June 6 — Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9 — Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11 — Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16 — Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

