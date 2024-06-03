Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow

Prince William has paid touching tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, who died on Sunday aged 41 following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prince of Wales tweeted: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W.”

According to AFP, Burrow won eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during an iconic career with Leeds Rhinos.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow raised over £15 million ($19 million) to help build a new care centre for motor neurone disease patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

By January 2021, Burrow had lost the use of his hands and arms and began using a wheelchair after his legs became weak.