 
Geo News

Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow

Rob Burrow won eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during an iconic career with Leeds Rhinos

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow
Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow

Prince William has paid touching tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow, who died on Sunday aged 41 following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the Prince of Wales tweeted: “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W.”

Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow

According to AFP, Burrow won eight Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during an iconic career with Leeds Rhinos.

He retired in 2017 but two years later it was revealed he had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow raised over £15 million ($19 million) to help build a new care centre for motor neurone disease patients alongside former team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

By January 2021, Burrow had lost the use of his hands and arms and began using a wheelchair after his legs became weak.

Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims
New update into Meghan Markle's Netflix projects unearthed
New update into Meghan Markle's Netflix projects unearthed
Kate Middleton holds the future of the monarchy in her hands?
Kate Middleton holds the future of the monarchy in her hands?