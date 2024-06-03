Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive sweet advice amid Prince Andrew, King Charles rift

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have received a sweet advice amid their father Prince Andrew and King Charles rift over Royal Lodge.



The royal sisters have been advised by a PR expert to "keep their heads down and quietly get on with their lives" following Prince Andrew's royal scandal.

PR expert Luana Ribeira told GB News: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, there is also the 'Prince Andrew factor'.

"Although they cannot be held responsible for the words and actions of their father, I think their current strategy of keeping their head down and quietly getting on with life is a wise one for them."

The new advice for Eugenie and Beatrice has come after reports King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Andrew as he refuses to move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan.

The reports claimed the monarch has urged Andrew once again to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, after previously asking him to move into Frogmore Cottage.

According to the Mirror, King Charles has reportedly warned his brother of serious consequences if he continues to stay put.