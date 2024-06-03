Prince Harry being ‘trimmed' out the Firm's line of sight

Experts have just started to question the Firm’s reasons for ‘trimming’ Prince Harry down by removing all mention of him on their sites.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued all these claims regarding the Duke of Sussex.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she refenced the removal of Prince Harry’s statement, and all subsequent ‘Sussex mentions’.

It began with the expert asking, “Where have the Harry statements gone?”

“And why has his famous, barnstorming line-in-the- sand, gauntlet-laying-down declaration about Meghan, amongst other items, been removed by the palace?”

For those unversed as of right now there are no mentions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex associated with the site, and only one of Queen Camilla’s visits to the East Sussex literary festival can be found,.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “this deletion of the November 2016 statement comes after the royal family has already repeatedly trimmed, if not downright lopped, the Sussexes’ presence on the royal website.”