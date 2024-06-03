Donald Trump reveals how Melania Trump dealt with his conviction

Donald Trump reveals what Melania Trump has to deal with. — Reuters/File

Melania Trump, who was nowhere to be seen when former US president Donald Trump was indicted four times, had a very 'hard time' dealing with her husband's conviction in hush money case, according to 77-year-old Republican presidential candiate.

When a Fox News journalist asked about his family and Melania Trump after the 12-member jury convicted him last week in hush money case, Donald Trump said: "She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine. But it’s … you know, she has to read all this crap."

The former president was also asked if he would seek vengeance after being elected to the Oval Office. Trump replied: "Just succeeding sounds beautiful, but it’s awfully hard when you see what they’ve done."

"These people are so evil, and at the same time the country can come together," the four-time indicted added.

Trump was indicted in the hush money case in March last year. Prosecutors alleged that Trump falsified business records to pay hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Page Six reported last week that 53-year-old former first lady and Barron Trump came to Trump Towers during the conviction day to support Trump.