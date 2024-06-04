Lenny Kravitz teases wedding bells for daughter Zoe Kravitz 'next year'

Lenny Kravitz has teased when his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, would marry Channing Tatum in the upcoming days.

He addressed the situation by saying that his future son-in-law is a “really great guy” who is “charming”, “soulful”, has got “manners” and has “become part of the family quite quickly.”

The Again crooner added, “He fits and they’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year.”

60-year-old Kravitz had also shared this year in January on Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards that she does not plan on preparing a father-of-the-bride speech for the wedding, explaining that his words shall come “from the heart.”

He also told E! News in an interview that he looks forward to the momentous occasion. The thriller, Pussy Island, the name of which has now been changed to Blink Twice, will mark Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, and it is the on the set of this very same film where she met the love of her life, Channing Tatum.

Both Zoe and Tatum have previously been married; Zoe having tied the knot with Karl Glusman in June of 2019. However, the couple divorced and finalized this decision in August of 2021.