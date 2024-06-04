 
Geo News

European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject

New European megaproject includes revamping of its capital city's transport networks

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject
Poland to revamp its capital's transport networks with new airport and railways. — Central Communication Port via Daily Express

Poland is giving its capital city, Warsaw, a grand makeover as part of a seven-billion-pound megaproject.

The project, called the Solidarity Transport Hub or the Central Communication Port includes revamping of the city's transport networks which includes building a new airport from scratch. 

The new airport will be built 25 miles southwest of the capital and will include two runways, terminal buildings, shops, parking, and connecting roads.

The project's website says: "The general vision is to create an airport which is prudent, well planned, properly designed, efficient for airlines and comfortable for passengers."

European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject
Poland to introduce new railway network with 10 major corridors cutting travel times. — Central Communication Port via Daily Express

The new megaproject will also construct 1,119 miles of new high-speed railway lines, as well as modernising 1,491 miles of existing lines.

The new railway network will be comprised of 10 major corridors and create a new controlled-access highway network connection, significantly cutting travel times between Warsaw and its surrounding areas. 

Additionally, a high-speed connection to Frankfurt, Germany, is also in the works which will also make international travel easier and less reliant on air travel.

The website says: "The CPK railway system will be based on approximately 2000 km of new high-speed-rail (HSR) lines and 3700 km modernised railway lines. Completion of the CPK railway program is one of the biggest ongoing engineering projects in Central Europe."

Construction on the airport began in October 2023, but the first phase is not expected to be complete until the end of 2027, along with a few sections of the railway lines.

'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback video
'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback
Modi's BJP scrambles for majority as opposition unleashes surprise in election
Modi's BJP scrambles for majority as opposition unleashes surprise in election
Donald Trump is banned
Donald Trump is banned
BJP could not secure victory in Ayodha where Modi opened grand Ram temple
BJP could not secure victory in Ayodha where Modi opened grand Ram temple
What a third term for India's Modi means for the world
What a third term for India's Modi means for the world
Son of Indira Gandhi's assassin leads polls in India's Faridkot
Son of Indira Gandhi's assassin leads polls in India's Faridkot
WATCH: Dubai to build its first floating bridge measuring 200 metres
WATCH: Dubai to build its first floating bridge measuring 200 metres
India vote count shows Modi alliance heading to majority but no landslide
India vote count shows Modi alliance heading to majority but no landslide
World's biggest solar farm comes online in China's Xinjiang
World's biggest solar farm comes online in China's Xinjiang
Donald Trump reveals how Melania Trump dealt with his conviction
Donald Trump reveals how Melania Trump dealt with his conviction
Donald Trump opens up about hush money sentencing
Donald Trump opens up about hush money sentencing
Deadly heatwave in India kills at least 56
Deadly heatwave in India kills at least 56