European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject

Poland to revamp its capital's transport networks with new airport and railways. — Central Communication Port via Daily Express

Poland is giving its capital city, Warsaw, a grand makeover as part of a seven-billion-pound megaproject.

The project, called the Solidarity Transport Hub or the Central Communication Port includes revamping of the city's transport networks which includes building a new airport from scratch.

The new airport will be built 25 miles southwest of the capital and will include two runways, terminal buildings, shops, parking, and connecting roads.



The project's website says: "The general vision is to create an airport which is prudent, well planned, properly designed, efficient for airlines and comfortable for passengers."

Poland to introduce new railway network with 10 major corridors cutting travel times. — Central Communication Port via Daily Express

The new megaproject will also construct 1,119 miles of new high-speed railway lines, as well as modernising 1,491 miles of existing lines.

The new railway network will be comprised of 10 major corridors and create a new controlled-access highway network connection, significantly cutting travel times between Warsaw and its surrounding areas.

Additionally, a high-speed connection to Frankfurt, Germany, is also in the works which will also make international travel easier and less reliant on air travel.

The website says: "The CPK railway system will be based on approximately 2000 km of new high-speed-rail (HSR) lines and 3700 km modernised railway lines. Completion of the CPK railway program is one of the biggest ongoing engineering projects in Central Europe."

Construction on the airport began in October 2023, but the first phase is not expected to be complete until the end of 2027, along with a few sections of the railway lines.

