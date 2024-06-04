 
Geo News

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump THIS for first time since conviction

But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is all-out assault Donald Trump is making on US system of justice, Biden says

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump THIS for first time since conviction
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump convicted felon during fundraiser. — AFP

Days after conviction of Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump in hush money case, President Joe Biden spoke up for the first time Monday during a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The 81-year-old Biden told the donors: “For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency.”

Joe Biden also said that his Republican opponent poses a challenge to freedom, which the Democrat is worried about.

While referring to Donald Trump’s criticism on US judicial system, Biden also said: “But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.”

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump THIS for first time since conviction
Donald Trump raised a combined $141 million in May. — AFP

According to a New York Post report, the Democrat president argued that the "the 77-year-old Trump poses in the second White House bit was greater than in his first term because the business mogul will be looking to exact for revenge for his defeat in 2020 and subsequent criminal indictments.

"Something snapped in him when he lost in 2020,” Biden said adding, “He can’t accept he lost and it is literally driving him crazy. He is clearly unhinged."

"Now after his criminal convictions, it’s clear he’s worried about preserving his freedoms," the commander-in-chief said.

Biden’s fundraiser event comes after his rival revealed that his campaign raised a massive amount in recent days since his conviction.

The Republicans said that it raised nearly $53 million in donations, making a combined $141 million in May. 

Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump
WATCH: UK's Reform Party leader hit by milkshake from mystery woman during Clacton campaign video
WATCH: UK's Reform Party leader hit by milkshake from mystery woman during Clacton campaign
New evidence reveals India planned to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at Sikh wedding in Canada
New evidence reveals India planned to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at Sikh wedding in Canada
Why have sharks become fiercer over time?
Why have sharks become fiercer over time?
'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback video
'India unanimously decided it doesn't want Modi', Rahul Gandhi on election comeback
India's Modi set to win historic third term but BJP loses outright majority
India's Modi set to win historic third term but BJP loses outright majority
Donald Trump is banned
Donald Trump is banned
BJP could not secure victory in Ayodha where Modi opened grand Ram temple
BJP could not secure victory in Ayodha where Modi opened grand Ram temple
What a third term for India's Modi means for the world
What a third term for India's Modi means for the world
European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject
European country to build brand new airport as part of £7bn megaproject
Son of Indira Gandhi's assassin leads polls in India's Faridkot
Son of Indira Gandhi's assassin leads polls in India's Faridkot