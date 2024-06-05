 
Geo News

Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her

Meghan Markle has reportedly been feeling like something of a laughing stock

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her

Meghan Markle reportedly feels incredibly fearful of her future, as well as like a laughing stock.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these sentiments and claims.

All of her comments have been shared during a candid chat with GB News.

They began with her saying, “She is very upset about what is happening with this American Orchard Rivera, she is not happy about how it has been received.”

“The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied.”

“Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef.”

“Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything.”

“She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning, so it's a bit of a stalemate,” the expert also noted before signing off.

Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'
King Charles moves to solve Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘problems at once'
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Britney Spears meets ex-conservator amid mental health struggles: Report
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Will Smith gets new name amid 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' release
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Travis Kelce's 'old-school mentality' invites Taylor Swift 'jealousy'?
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Cillian Murphy teases 'Peaky Blinders' movie return
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Chris Colfer reveals what made him come out during ‘Glee': ‘In that moment I knew'
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit
Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit