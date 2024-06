Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her

Meghan Markle reportedly feels incredibly fearful of her future, as well as like a laughing stock.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these sentiments and claims.

All of her comments have been shared during a candid chat with GB News.

They began with her saying, “She is very upset about what is happening with this American Orchard Rivera, she is not happy about how it has been received.”

“The jam was a bit of a laughing stock, she sent it off to about fifty friends and only a few replied.”

“Everyone said that she is in a jam. It is not moving forward. She has had a lot of trouble finding a CEO to run it for her and she is having a lot of trouble finding a chef.”

“Some of them have gone along to see how it is but they say she is so meticulous about everything.”

“She's so demanding and they don't really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, and they're not people who are learning, so it's a bit of a stalemate,” the expert also noted before signing off.