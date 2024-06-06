 
Geo News

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha on June 16

First day of Zil Hajj falls on June 7

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Birds fly next to a crescent moon in Skopje, North Macedonia April 10, 2024. — Reuters

The Saudi authorities announced Thursday that crescent moon has been sighted in the kingdom and first day of Zil Hajj will fall on June 7 (Friday), reported Gulf News

"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

According to the outlet, Arafat Day will be falling on the ninth day of Zil Hajj (June 15). Similarly, the first day of the holy month will be observed on June 7, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to observe the Zil Hajj moon on Friday (June 7).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News that the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6 at exactly 5:38pm.

“There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours,” he added.

Nato's top commander urges arming up for strong defence
Nato's top commander urges arming up for strong defence
US President Biden congratulates Narendra Modi on election win
US President Biden congratulates Narendra Modi on election win
Eid ul Adha: Saudi Arabia urges nation to sight Zil Hajj moon on June 6
Eid ul Adha: Saudi Arabia urges nation to sight Zil Hajj moon on June 6
Mexican woman mayor killed hours after election of first female president
Mexican woman mayor killed hours after election of first female president
Earth records highest temperatures in last 12 months
Earth records highest temperatures in last 12 months
Construction begins on world's largest green hydrogen project for Neom
Construction begins on world's largest green hydrogen project for Neom
Indian PM Modi set to take oath for 3rd time on June 8 as allies pledge support
Indian PM Modi set to take oath for 3rd time on June 8 as allies pledge support
Child molesters could face surgical castration in Louisiana
Child molesters could face surgical castration in Louisiana
Modi set for historic 3rd term amid India's humbling vote results
Modi set for historic 3rd term amid India's humbling vote results
Trump seeks lifting of gag order after conviction in hush money case
Trump seeks lifting of gag order after conviction in hush money case
Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Blocked British-Pakistani candidate quits Labour Party over 'hierarchy of racism', Islamophobia
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump
Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump