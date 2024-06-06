Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid ul Adha on June 16

Birds fly next to a crescent moon in Skopje, North Macedonia April 10, 2024. — Reuters

The Saudi authorities announced Thursday that crescent moon has been sighted in the kingdom and first day of Zil Hajj will fall on June 7 (Friday), reported Gulf News.



"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, June 15, while Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha," according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

According to the outlet, Arafat Day will be falling on the ninth day of Zil Hajj (June 15). Similarly, the first day of the holy month will be observed on June 7, while the first day of Eid Al Adha will be observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is expected to observe the Zil Hajj moon on Friday (June 7).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News that the Zil Hajj moon would be born on June 6 at exactly 5:38pm.

“There are strong chances of the moon being sighted on June 7 as by then, it will be of more than 26 hours,” he added.