President Biden says will accept son Hunter's trial outcome, rules out pardon

US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, U.S., February 4, 2023. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden Friday said that he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden in a trial in Delaware.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Hunter is accused of failing to disclose his illegal drug use when he purchased a revolver in 2018 and that he possessed the firearm for 11 days.

When ABC News asked President Biden if he would "rule out" pardoning his son, he responded with a firm "Yes". He again said 'Yes' when asked if he would accept the trial's outcome.

If convicted, Hunter Biden will have to spend up to 25 years in prison. However, the US Justice Department suggests typically shorter sentences for such offences.

Hallie Biden, the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau, took the stand in court. She told the court that she found the revolver in Hunter’s truck. Hallie testified, "I panicked, and I wanted to get rid of them."

Giving her testimony, she explained how she placed the gun in a leather pouch, put it in a shopping bag, and threw it away in a market's trash can.

She told the court, "I didn’t want him to hurt himself, and I didn’t want my kids to find it and hurt themselves."

Federal prosecutors said that Hunter was heavily addicted to crack cocaine at the time of the gun purchase. They claimed that he lied to a federally licensed gun dealer, made false statements about his drug use on the application, and illegally possessed the firearm.

However, Hunter maintains his innocence as he argues that the Justice Department is targeting him unfairly under political pressure from Republicans.